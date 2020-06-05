Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 16,800 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Daktronics worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,272.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAKT. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

DAKT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

