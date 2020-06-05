WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of QCR worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 78.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 16.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

