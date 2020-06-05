Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NSIT opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

