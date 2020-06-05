WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,498 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.24% of National CineMedia worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National CineMedia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $246.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.