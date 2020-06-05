WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 36,404 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,404 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National General were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in National General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in National General by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National General by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC opened at $21.03 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.