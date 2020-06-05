State Street Corp Purchases 304,369 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,369 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.77% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $75,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 184.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

