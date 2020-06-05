WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,100 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $573.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

