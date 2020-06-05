Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,304.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

