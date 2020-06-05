PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after buying an additional 2,204,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Slack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $37.94 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Cowen started coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,764,269 shares of company stock worth $43,107,293. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

