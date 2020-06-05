WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,012 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,337,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

GCP opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

