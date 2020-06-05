Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,479.50.

NVR opened at $3,423.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,012.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,435.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $47.64 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

