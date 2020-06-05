WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 56,016 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,016 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLDD shares. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $281,871.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,072 shares of company stock worth $733,007. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $646.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.