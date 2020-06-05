WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

