Swiss National Bank Buys 4,900 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $14,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,520,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

