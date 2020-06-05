Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Hecla Mining worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 322,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,997 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

HL opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.