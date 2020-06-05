New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,100 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 707,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 483,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.28 million, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 2.29. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.