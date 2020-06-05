Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,417 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 45,344.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on REGI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.44. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.