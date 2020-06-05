Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $312.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

