Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 86,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hill-Rom worth $20,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $6,775,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.