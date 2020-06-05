Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $20,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

FMBI stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

