Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.85 Million Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after buying an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

CAG stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

