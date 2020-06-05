iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

