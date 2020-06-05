Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.95 Million Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,804 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Brink’s worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 168,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,219,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.10 and a beta of 1.24. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,234 shares of company stock worth $493,277. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Brink’s to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

