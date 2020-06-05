Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,667 shares of company stock worth $8,030,342 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

POWI opened at $115.48 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $118.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.