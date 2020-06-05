Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Equifax worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Equifax stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

