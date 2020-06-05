Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.16 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.42 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average of $227.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.