Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Fortinet worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after acquiring an additional 563,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $149.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

