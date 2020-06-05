Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Entegris worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 18.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 53.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

