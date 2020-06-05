Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,219,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $154.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

