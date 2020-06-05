Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of El Paso Electric worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in El Paso Electric by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.38.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

