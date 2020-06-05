Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,442,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

