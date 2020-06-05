Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,017 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Avista worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

