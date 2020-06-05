Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.99 Million Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of International Paper worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

