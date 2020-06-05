Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kellogg worth $21,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $65.43 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

