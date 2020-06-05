Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 3,331 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $91,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $137,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $128,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $137,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $86,470.56.

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $124,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $118,350.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,240.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.94 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

