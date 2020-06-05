Robert A. Lento Sells 20,833 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $104,789.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $599.49 million, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.98. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 426,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

