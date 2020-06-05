Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRCXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hurricane Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp CEO Sells 3,331 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp CEO Sells 3,331 Shares of Stock
Robert A. Lento Sells 20,833 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. Stock
Robert A. Lento Sells 20,833 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. Stock
Hurricane Energy Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Hurricane Energy Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 6,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 6,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
BidaskClub Upgrades Open Text to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Open Text to Buy
Voya Financial Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Voya Financial Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report