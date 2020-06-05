Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HRCXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hurricane Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

