Stefan B. Schulz Sells 6,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 234,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

