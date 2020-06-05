Stefan B. Schulz Sells 6,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.47.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 234,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.
Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.