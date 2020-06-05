BidaskClub Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Open Text has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Open Text by 78.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,674,000 after buying an additional 553,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367,722 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 623,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.7% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 560,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

