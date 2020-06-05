Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

