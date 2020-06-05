Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of NeoGenomics worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 917.64 and a beta of 0.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.