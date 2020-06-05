Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Viavi Solutions worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.37 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

