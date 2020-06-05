Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Glacier Bancorp worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $227,153. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.