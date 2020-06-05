Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,313 shares of company stock worth $23,758,772. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.07. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

