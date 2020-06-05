Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,126 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of WD-40 worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 66.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 85.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $186.16 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.77.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

