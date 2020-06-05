Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $128.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

