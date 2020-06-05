Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $23,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after acquiring an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after acquiring an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,800,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

