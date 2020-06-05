Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,748 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $23,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO opened at $463.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.02 and a twelve month high of $497.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.