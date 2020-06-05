Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,962 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 674.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $109,310.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $462,749.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,374. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $179.07 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

