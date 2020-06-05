Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,108,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after acquiring an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

